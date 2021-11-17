Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.32). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $77.02 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.82.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,808,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $753,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,800 shares of company stock worth $12,610,911. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,431,000 after purchasing an additional 506,183 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,836,000 after acquiring an additional 248,540 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,813,000 after acquiring an additional 415,976 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after acquiring an additional 435,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

