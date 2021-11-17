Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for McAfee Corp. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McAfee in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McAfee’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. McAfee’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCFE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

McAfee stock opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. McAfee has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $32.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in McAfee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in McAfee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $805,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in McAfee by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in McAfee by 311.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 57,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,331,000. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $209,834,357.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s payout ratio is currently 11.44%.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

