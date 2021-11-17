Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Raised by Oppenheimer

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pharvaris in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

PHVS opened at $15.75 on Monday. Pharvaris has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,447,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,479,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 17.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,202,000 after buying an additional 490,490 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

