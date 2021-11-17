Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Uni-Select Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UNS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark upped their price target on Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.63.

TSE UNS opened at C$20.99 on Tuesday. Uni-Select has a twelve month low of C$6.68 and a twelve month high of C$22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$889.70 million and a PE ratio of -34.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.46.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

