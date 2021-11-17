QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 80,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 790,502 shares.The stock last traded at $54.15 and had previously closed at $55.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.01.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 75.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.