Quant Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.05 Billion (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $3.05 billion and approximately $56.13 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for about $252.66 or 0.00419175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quant Profile

Quant is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

