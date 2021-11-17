QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Up 6.4%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) shares traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $41.29. 98,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,293,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QuantumScape from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 10.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. Analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 263,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $5,750,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,775,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,255 shares of company stock valued at $19,273,631 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Company Profile (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.