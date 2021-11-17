QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading 6.4% Higher

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $41.29. 98,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,293,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.81.

QS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered QuantumScape from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 10.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. Analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 263,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $5,750,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,775,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,255 shares of company stock valued at $19,273,631 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.