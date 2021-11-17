Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Questor Technology from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Questor Technology stock opened at C$1.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62. Questor Technology has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 12.29 and a quick ratio of 10.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.53.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Questor Technology will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

