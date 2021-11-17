R. Hewitt Pate Sells 39,000 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $4,486,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CVX traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $115.42. 11,098,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,457,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average is $104.67. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,987 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 22.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 117,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 17.4% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.7% in the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 12,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

