Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.950-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.82 billion-$2.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3 billion.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.23-$0.25 EPS.
Shares of RXT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. 17,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,670. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 148,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
See Also: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.