Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.950-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.82 billion-$2.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3 billion.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.23-$0.25 EPS.

Shares of RXT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. 17,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,670. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RXT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 148,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.