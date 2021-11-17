Radian Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Radian Group has raised its dividend by 4,900.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Radian Group has a payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Get Radian Group alerts:

NYSE RDN opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 332,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.