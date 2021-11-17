RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDNT. Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of RadNet from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. RadNet has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $532,283.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RadNet by 16.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after buying an additional 107,277 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in RadNet by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in RadNet by 51.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in RadNet in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

