Raiden Network Token Price Hits $0.58 on Top Exchanges (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $38.64 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00017233 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.00 or 0.00227238 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

