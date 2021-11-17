Rallybio Corp Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.80) Per Share (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rallybio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.80) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.68). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rallybio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.43) EPS.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.52.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen started coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rallybio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $14.43 on Monday. Rallybio has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $25.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter worth approximately $73,744,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,462,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,267,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.