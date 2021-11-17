Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of RANI stock opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11. Rani Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $891,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $517,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,337,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $385,000.

