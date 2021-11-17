Raymond James Analysts Give Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) a C$7.00 Price Target

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) has been given a C$7.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, October 1st.
SVM stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 227,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,211. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of C$4.58 and a 1-year high of C$10.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.12.
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.
Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.