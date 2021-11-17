Raymond James Analysts Give Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) a C$7.00 Price Target

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) has been given a C$7.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, October 1st.

SVM stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 227,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,211. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of C$4.58 and a 1-year high of C$10.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.12.

In related news, Director Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total transaction of C$202,279.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,733,000 shares in the company, valued at C$33,133,300.20. Also, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total transaction of C$78,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$946,485.07. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,000 shares of company stock worth $851,654.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

