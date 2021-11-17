Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is an information services and human resources company. It offers recruitment advertisement, employment placement, staffing, education, housing and real estate, bridal, travel, dining, beauty, automobiles and others. Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of RCRRF opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. Recruit has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $71.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

