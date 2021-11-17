Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of RRBI opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87. Red River Bancshares has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $65.07. The firm has a market cap of $383.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

In related news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $262,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. 17.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

