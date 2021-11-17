Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Short Interest Up 368.3% in October

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 368.3% from the October 14th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,007,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RWBYF traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 263,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,288. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.65.

Red White & Bloom Brands Company Profile

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

