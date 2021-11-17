Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:RDWWF opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. Redrow has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

