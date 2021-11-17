Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday.

RDWWF stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. Redrow has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

