Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) EVP Sells $524,898.66 in Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 8,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $524,898.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian J. Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Brian J. Fisher sold 3,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $172,230.00.

RM traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.34. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 34.12, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.38.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

RM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Regional Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter worth $220,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management in the second quarter valued at $6,987,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

