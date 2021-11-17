Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.60

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Regional REIT stock opened at GBX 90.56 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £467.04 million and a P/E ratio of 28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Regional REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 93.20 ($1.22).

In other Regional REIT news, insider Frances Daley purchased 70,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £61,871.92 ($80,836.06).

RGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

