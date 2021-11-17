Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

Shares of REKR stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66.

In other Rekor Systems news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $57,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 478.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 3,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. 48.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

