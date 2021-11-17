Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($7.16) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($7.16) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.50). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.55 target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relmada Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.07. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82).

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

