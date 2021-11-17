Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

REMYY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

REMYY opened at $21.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.