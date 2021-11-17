Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

REMYY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

REMYY opened at $21.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.