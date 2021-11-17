Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 19.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter worth $50,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter worth $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

CNA stock opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.34%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $504,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $50,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

