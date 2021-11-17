Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.42% of NI worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NI by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 688,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NI by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NI by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NI by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in NI by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NODK opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $418.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.35.

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

