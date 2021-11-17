Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FEZ. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,333,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,615,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,888 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,463.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,058 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,966,000 after purchasing an additional 657,047 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,054,000.

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.43.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

