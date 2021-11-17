Renewable Electronic Energy Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $202,056.00 (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market capitalization of $195,713.46 and $202,056.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00068930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00070663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00092447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,968.55 or 0.99425238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,201.34 or 0.06965639 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Renewable Electronic Energy Coin

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 975,004,777 coins and its circulating supply is 359,866,950 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io

Buying and Selling Renewable Electronic Energy Coin

