Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Repay were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Repay by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after acquiring an additional 44,805 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the second quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the first quarter valued at about $24,258,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repay by 103.3% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Repay by 90.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.51. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $28.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

