Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $59.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

REPL stock opened at $33.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75. Replimune Group has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 26.71, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $936,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $408,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,211,575. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 64.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,208 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,711,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,078,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at $10,515,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,142,000 after acquiring an additional 263,509 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

