Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Utz Brands, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Utz Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Utz Brands stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.17 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 1.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 14.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $312,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 17.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 545,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 81,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $65,423.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 403,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,273. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

