Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Motus GI Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Motus GI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.41). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Motus GI’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOTS. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 74.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter worth $68,000. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.