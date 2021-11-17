Research Analysts Set Expectations for Generation Bio Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) – William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Generation Bio in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.16) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.02). William Blair also issued estimates for Generation Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO opened at $20.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 3.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,495,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,516,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 13.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,363,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,068,000 after purchasing an additional 878,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,225,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,761,000 after purchasing an additional 289,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Generation Bio by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,347,000 after acquiring an additional 274,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Generation Bio by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,478,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,664,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 16,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $407,112.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 30,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $792,674.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,280 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,331. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.