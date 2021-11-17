Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for KS Aktiengesellschaft (KPLUY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: KPLUY) recently:

11/15/2021 – KS Aktiengesellschaft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/15/2021 – KS Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/12/2021 – KS Aktiengesellschaft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

11/12/2021 – KS Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/15/2021 – KS Aktiengesellschaft had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/14/2021 – KS Aktiengesellschaft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/13/2021 – KS Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

KS Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.33. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $9.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.