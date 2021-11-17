Reviewing ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Himax Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Himax Technologies pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Himax Technologies has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

6.9% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himax Technologies has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Himax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 16.09% 19.79% 11.75% Himax Technologies 23.96% 55.56% 29.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Himax Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $819.50 million 1.47 $84.72 million $4.23 7.84 Himax Technologies $887.28 million 2.00 $47.13 million $1.88 5.41

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Himax Technologies. Himax Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Himax Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A Himax Technologies 1 1 2 0 2.25

Himax Technologies has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.24%. Given Himax Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Himax Technologies is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc. provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others. The company was founded on July 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit. Its products used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Himax Technologies was founded by Biing Seng Wu and Jordan Wu on June 12, 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan.

