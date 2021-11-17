Reviewing Novation Companies (NOVC) & Its Peers

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS: NOVC) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Novation Companies to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novation Companies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Novation Companies $51.35 million -$9.17 million -1.13 Novation Companies Competitors $4.40 billion $119.70 million 7.55

Novation Companies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Novation Companies. Novation Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Novation Companies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novation Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Novation Companies Competitors 120 529 632 20 2.42

As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 17.18%. Given Novation Companies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Novation Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Novation Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Novation Companies has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novation Companies’ rivals have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Novation Companies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novation Companies -9.67% N/A -41.05% Novation Companies Competitors 3.15% 9.35% 2.96%

Summary

Novation Companies rivals beat Novation Companies on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Novation Companies Company Profile

Novation Cos., Inc. through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of outsourced health care staffing and related services. Its services are performed by medical staff on-site at the company’s clients’ facilities. The company was founded by Scott F. Hartman and W. Lance Anderson on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

