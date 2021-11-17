Reviewing Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) & Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) and Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

89.4% of Simply Good Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sovos Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Simply Good Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Simply Good Foods and Sovos Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simply Good Foods 0 5 5 0 2.50 Sovos Brands 0 0 11 0 3.00

Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus price target of $38.55, suggesting a potential downside of 4.76%. Sovos Brands has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.94%. Given Sovos Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sovos Brands is more favorable than Simply Good Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Simply Good Foods and Sovos Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simply Good Foods 6.54% 10.44% 6.04% Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Simply Good Foods and Sovos Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simply Good Foods $1.01 billion 3.86 $40.88 million $0.67 60.40 Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Sovos Brands.

Summary

Simply Good Foods beats Sovos Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.