Reviewing Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) & SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX)

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Xponential Fitness and SCWorx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 0 8 1 3.11 SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus target price of $23.56, suggesting a potential upside of 1.74%. Given Xponential Fitness’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than SCWorx.

Profitability

This table compares Xponential Fitness and SCWorx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A SCWorx -119.37% -107.39% -56.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of SCWorx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xponential Fitness and SCWorx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SCWorx $5.21 million 3.15 -$7.40 million N/A N/A

Xponential Fitness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SCWorx.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats SCWorx on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

