REVV Achieves Market Cap of $57.61 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. REVV has a total market cap of $57.61 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, REVV has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get REVV alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00221999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

About REVV

REVV is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.