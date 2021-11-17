ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. ReWalk Robotics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 198.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 1,582,579.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,154 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 976,408 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $896,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 523,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

