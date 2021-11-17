Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms have commented on RZLT. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Rezolute from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Rezolute stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.34, a quick ratio of 21.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84. Rezolute has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RZLT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Rezolute in the second quarter valued at about $459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rezolute in the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Rezolute in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rezolute by 2.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

