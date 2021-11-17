Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 400,436 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ribbon Communications worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,424,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after acquiring an additional 268,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after acquiring an additional 285,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after acquiring an additional 151,051 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 13.8% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,699,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after acquiring an additional 327,694 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 68.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 683,111 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $908.10 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.73 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

