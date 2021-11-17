Richard I. Goldstein Sells 15,000 Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Stock

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $273,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Richard I. Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $256,800.00.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.24. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $18.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

