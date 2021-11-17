Richard S. Lindahl Acquires 3,000 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Stock

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) CFO Richard S. Lindahl purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE EBS opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.93. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,496,000 after buying an additional 63,201 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

