Richard U. Jr. Newfield Sells 4,900 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $222,509.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.99.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,542,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,450,000 after acquiring an additional 68,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Bank by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,223,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,652,000 after purchasing an additional 42,680 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in National Bank by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,876,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Bank by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after purchasing an additional 226,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in National Bank by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,394,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,458,000 after purchasing an additional 118,122 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

