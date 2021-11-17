Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,475 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 551,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 74,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $781,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMBI stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $200.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

In other Richmond Mutual Bancorporation news, Director Harold T. Hanley III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

