Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) & Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Head to Head Survey

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Riley Exploration Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 34.87% 25.88% 9.10% Riley Exploration Permian N/A -57.83% -27.86%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Riley Exploration Permian pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Riley Exploration Permian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Riley Exploration Permian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 1 4 5 0 2.40 Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus target price of $12.26, suggesting a potential upside of 22.07%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than Riley Exploration Permian.

Risk & Volatility

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by institutional investors. 51.5% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Riley Exploration Permian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $53.68 billion 1.22 $1.14 billion $3.94 2.55 Riley Exploration Permian $760,000.00 611.11 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Riley Exploration Permian.

Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Riley Exploration Permian on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment involves refining, logistics, transportation, trading operations, oil products and crude oil exports and imports, and petrochemical investments. The Gas and Power segment includes transportation and trading of natural and liquefied natural gas, the generation and trading of electric power, and the fertilizer business. The Corporate and Other Business segment comprises the financing activities not attributable to other segments including corporate financial management, and central administrative overhead and actuarial expenses. The company was founded on October 3, 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

